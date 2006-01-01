👋 welcome to off the grid

I worked in tech my entire professional life.

It was a blast, but eventually it became exhausting. I spent a lot of mornings waking up to emails and a lot of nights falling asleep with my phone under my pillow. It wasn't healthy and it made me feel terrible.

We built Off The Grid to help people take a break from their phones and reconnect with the world. Instead of going cold turkey, you get to unplug with 30 awesome people in a vibrant global city.

We're definitely not anti-device, but we do believe it's important to be intentional about when and how often we're looking at screens. Thanks for checking us out!

Zach, Founder @ Off The Grid